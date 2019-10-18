Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Position Lifted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 491,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $166,909.99. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,872 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

