Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Tidex. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $55,961.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Tidex, Allcoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

