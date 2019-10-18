Dover (NYSE:DOV) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $104.44 and last traded at $102.80, 50,145 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 754,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.76.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 229.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.