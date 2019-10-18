Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of DVD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.