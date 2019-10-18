Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 900 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 142.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

MMP opened at $64.77 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

