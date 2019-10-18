Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,635. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

