Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post $696.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.90 million. Donaldson reported sales of $701.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Donaldson has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $57.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 5.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 42.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.