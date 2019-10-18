Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Trading Up 241.9%

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was up 241.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 2,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOMR)

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

