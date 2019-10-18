Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $79.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Docusign traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 879790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,698 shares of company stock worth $4,051,109. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Docusign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 6.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Docusign during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

