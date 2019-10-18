Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00229030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.01135217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089027 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,293,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

