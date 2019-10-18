DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,707 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.06.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $3,684,914.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,688.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $230.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

