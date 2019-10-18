DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,695 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,803,000 after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after acquiring an additional 503,411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,908,000 after acquiring an additional 407,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $78.68 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

