DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 209.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of CME Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.43.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.13. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.