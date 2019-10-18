DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,319 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American International Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,949,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,620,325,000 after purchasing an additional 451,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,218,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,563,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $485,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.