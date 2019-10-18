DNB Asset Management AS Buys 28,379 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after buying an additional 970,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after buying an additional 1,047,033 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after buying an additional 812,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Argus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

