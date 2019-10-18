DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,248 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

