Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 125 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 5.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,808,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.