Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Invests $227,000 in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

NYSE NTR opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

