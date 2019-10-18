Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $60.60, 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.13% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

