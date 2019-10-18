Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 1,333.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2,788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 257,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 249,060 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQE opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

