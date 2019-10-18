Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 101144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $792.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

