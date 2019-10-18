DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.