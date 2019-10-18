Deutsche Bank Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $35.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 302,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,046,116. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

