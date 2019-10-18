Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.08 ($8.23).

DBK stock opened at €7.16 ($8.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.84. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

