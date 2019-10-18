Deutsche Bank Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,150

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities downgraded easyJet to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($15.49).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,259.50 ($16.46) on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,077.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders purchased a total of 1,323 shares of company stock worth $1,285,349 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

