Defender Capital LLC. Has $20.16 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 17.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Danaher by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Danaher by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 444,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95,929 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $138.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,279 shares of company stock worth $5,461,569. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

