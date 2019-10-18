DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.27.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

