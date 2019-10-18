Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the quarter. Davita makes up 1.9% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Davita by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Davita by 3,290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Davita by 1,512.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 724,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 679,199 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Davita by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

DVA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $58.45. 40,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,954. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.