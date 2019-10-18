Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,411,000 after purchasing an additional 673,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,344,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 198,331 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,940,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 794,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares during the last quarter.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
