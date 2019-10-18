Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,411,000 after purchasing an additional 673,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,344,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 198,331 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,940,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 794,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.