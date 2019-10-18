Datacoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $15,667.00 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004014 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,365,828 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

