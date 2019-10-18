Data Transaction Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63,622.00 (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 82.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and IDAX. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded down 85.1% against the U.S. dollar. Data Transaction Token has a market capitalization of $410,847.00 and $63,622.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.01142337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network . Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bitinka and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

