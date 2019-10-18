DAO.Casino (BET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $418.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $418.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002836 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,957.26 or 0.99931403 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.