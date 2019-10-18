Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.23 ($93.29).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €78.58 ($91.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €79.79. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.