Danaher’s (DHR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $151.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.29.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $138.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $368,457.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,279 shares of company stock worth $5,461,569 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

