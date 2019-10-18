Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 32,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,757,000 after buying an additional 34,072,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,768 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,834,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after purchasing an additional 656,201 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

