D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.70

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 3630134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Motco bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

