D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.70

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 3630134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Motco bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
