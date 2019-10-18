Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,477 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

AIA opened at $60.88 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

