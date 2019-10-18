Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,790.38 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,774.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,846.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $874.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.