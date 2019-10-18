Cybg’s (CYBG) Equal weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cybg from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective (down previously from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Cybg in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Cybg in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Cybg in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 194.92 ($2.55).

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of LON CYBG opened at GBX 137.15 ($1.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.33. Cybg has a 52-week low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.32.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Insiders have bought a total of 324 shares of company stock worth $45,009 over the last quarter.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.