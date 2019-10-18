CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

