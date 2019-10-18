CV Check (ASX:CV1) Shares Down 3.8%

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 81,216 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $36.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.14.

CV Check Ltd provides personal and professional information screening and verification check services to private and government organizations, employers, and individuals. The company offers national and international police checks; traffic and license checks; employment and qualification checks, including verification of qualifications, memberships, and employment history; and financial, business, and licensing checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessment services.

