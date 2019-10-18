Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 348.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

