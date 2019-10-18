Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,464 Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 177,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,365 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek LTD. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.