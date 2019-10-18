Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,287 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

SID stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

