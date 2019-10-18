Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,746 Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seadrill by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Seadrill by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seadrill by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SDRL shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Seadrill Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.