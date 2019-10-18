Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $126,000 in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 57,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLS. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 16.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 325,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 168,630 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 56,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

In related news, Director M Carl Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

