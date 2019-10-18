Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,972,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,848,000 after buying an additional 6,686,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,713,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,214,000 after buying an additional 984,623 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,077,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 542,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,284,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,386,000 after buying an additional 346,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $341,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

