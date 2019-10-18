Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 363,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony J. Md Phd Marinello acquired 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,161 shares in the company, valued at $692,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $57,422. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $788.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.