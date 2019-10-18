Cubiex (CBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $258,211.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Cubiex token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $258,211.00 and approximately $11,063.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00227616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01121740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,864,355 tokens. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

