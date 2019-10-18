Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.50

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 22640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Cubic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cubic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cubic by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after buying an additional 134,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cubic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 491,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after buying an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cubic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.